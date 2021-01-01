Noble House Sorrento gray Rectangular Expandable Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

Spice up your outdoor get-togethers with a dining table that offers the best of the best in both function and style. This table is extremely convenient with its expandable feature, allowing you to accommodate unexpected company. With ample space for all of your guests, this table is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Made with smooth acacia wood, this outstanding piece features a classic slatted tabletop that is supported by sturdy U-shaped legs, making this table the perfect addition to any outdoor decor.