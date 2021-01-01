Sorrento 48.95'' Leather Match Loveseat

A simple, post-modern design that works well with a variety of styles, the 2-seater loveseat is upholstered in grey polyester fabric with solid rubberwood legs and frame. The sculptural arms and wide, welcoming seats are a throwback to classic 1950s and 60s Danish design. A fully upholstered seat with exposed dark walnut wood looks great from all angles, whether in a lounge arrangement, public waiting area, or private office. The splayed legs and button-tufting design add a retro-modern touch to this piece of clean lines furniture. The features lightweight and easy to handle. It will be suitable for those urban dwellers with limited space. It could be a cool-looking reading nook within 30 minutes of assembly out of a box.