With a combination of thick and thin stripes, this Cabana classic is the perfect foundation for any coastal space. This handmade, reversible flatweave is crafted of weather-resistant synthetic fiber. The low profile nature offers a casual look with versatility to use nearly anywhere inside or outside the home. This item is treated for fade resistance to ensure long-lasting beauty. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture and direct sun will prolong rug life. Liora Manne Sorrento 8 x 12 Navy Indoor or Outdoor Stripe Coastal Handcrafted Area Rug Polyester in Blue | SRN81631033