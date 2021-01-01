From industrial lodge home
36'' Sorrento 3 - Blade Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
Advertisement
Specifications:Size/Weight: W 36" / D 36" / H 22.51" / 18 lb.Material: MetalNumber of blades: 3Speed: 3RPM: 122/Min -235/MinCFM: 3100 Switch type: Remote controlPower supply: AC poweredWattage per bulb: Max 25WNumber of bulbs: 3Bulb type: Incandescent/LedBulb included: NoRod length: 4" &10" (two kinds of rods)Voltage: AC 110VPackage included:1 x ceiling fan1 x user manual2 x down rods1 x remote control1 year warranty