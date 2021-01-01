From mozaic company
MOZAIC COMPANY Sorra Home Sunbrella Blue Taupe Stripe with Silver Grey Rectangular Outdoor Knife Edge Lumbar Pillows (2-Pack)
A contrast flange accent lends a chic but subtle detail to this set of 2 outdoor lumbar pillows. Offering ample support, each pillow is filled with 100% polyester. The exterior fabric offers great softness, which ensuring its resistant to mildew, fading, water and UV light. These rectangular pillows are sewn shut and easily spot cleaned with mild soap and water. Color: Blue Taupe Stripe with Silver Grey.