MOZAIC COMPANY Sorra Home Sunbrella Canvas Melon Outdoor Knife Edge Throw Pillows (2-Pack)

This set of 2 outdoor square pillows will offer the right amount of care and quality to any seating area. Featuring a design with soft colors, this set boasts subtle elegance to allow for versatility. These pillows are filled with 100% recycled fiber and sewn closed to ensure maximum support and durability during use. The exteriors are UV and fade resistant so that this lovely design doesn't lose its luster through long-term outdoor use. Color: Canvas Melon.