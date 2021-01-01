From mibasics
Soron Computer Desk Oak/Black - miBasics
Work efficiently and with style with the miBasics Soron Computer Desk in Oak and Black. The eye catching curved wood slats and metal rods create interesting textural variety with a sophisticated arched silhouette. This office desk conserves desktop space with its lower pull out keyboard shelf. The tempered glass desktop of the miBasics Soron Computer Desk in Oak and Black lets light flow through while the back panel keeps your view tidy by concealing cords and plugs.