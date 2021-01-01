MJL Furniture Designs Sophia Text2 Olivia Doe Round Upholstered Ottoman

The Sophia Collection by MJL Furniture Designs is a collection of stunning and elegant, modern round ottomans featuring flawless design and magnificent craftsmanship. Each foot rest ottoman is carefully designed and constructed by highly skilled and experienced hands, resulting in some of the finest pieces the industry has to offer. The Sophia fabric upholstered ottoman measures 18 in. W x 22 in. D x 22 in. H and weighs 19 lbs. Upon delivery of these ottomans minimal assembly is required. The round ottoman is expertly constructed using the most resilient and enduring woods and features fashionable, espresso finished, conical legs. The ottomans are then carefully upholstered with the softest, most luxurious fabrics. A generous variety of utterly alluring colors and patterns are available to adorn this fabric upholstered, round ottoman. Color: Doe.