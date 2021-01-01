From ove decors
OVE Decors Sophia Polished Chrome Modern/Contemporary Sputnik LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 15LCH-SOPH22-LCO
Sophisticated clear glass spokes radiate in a dynamic explosion of brilliance in the Sophia 6-light pendant by OVE Decors, a modern-day interpretation of a classic mid-century chandelier. With its beautifully clear glass rods springing off in all directions around a central polished chrome orb and six slim fitted warm white LED bulbs, the Sophia is a stunning contemporary statement light fixture for your home, pair in two or three for a statement piece. OVE Decors Sophia Polished Chrome Modern/Contemporary Sputnik LED Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 15LCH-SOPH22-LCO