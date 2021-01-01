From hopper studio

Hopper Studio Sophia Light Blond 6 Drawer Dresser

Description

Our elegant Sophia Dresser, with its light blond finish and woven rattan panels, is sure to enhance any bedroom environment. The textural quality of the rattan panels brings visual interest to this beautiful piece. In addition, the light blond finish is set off strikingly by the contrasting brass finish on the metal understructure and the handles. With 6-drawers, this dresser has plenty of storage for clothing and other items. Complete your Sophia bedroom collection with our matching 2-Drawer Nightstand and 3-Drawer Chest.

