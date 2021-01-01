Sophia Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Clear Glass Rods by Visual Comfort - Color: Metallics - Finish: Iron - (AH 4016GM/CG-FG)

The Sophia Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Clear Glass Rods from Visual Comfort has a dynamic, decorative presence that can liven any living space. Its design features a unique star-like silhouette whose perimeter is defined by clear glass rods, intricate metalwork, and a frosted glass bottom diffuser (with matching finial). Once lit, these elements work in tandem, through refraction and diffusion, to produce a refined, shimmering ambiance that is as functional as it is pleasant. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Abstract. Color: Metallics. Finish: Gun Metal