Lipton Soothe Your Tummy Herbal Supplement Tea Bags For a Soothing Hot Beverage Ginger Peppermint and Fennel Caffeine Free Tea Blend 15 Count

Lipton Soothe Your Tummy Herbal Supplement is a herbal tea blend for those times when your tummy feels less than its best. (This statement hasn't been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration) Our Herbal Supplement tea bags feature a smooth taste with hints of ginger and peppermint that are balanced out with fennel notes. Caffeine Free tea hot beverage Soothe Your Tummy tea supplement blend is made with naturally caffeine free herbs like ginger and mint that are blended with carefully selected botanicals and natural essential oils Enjoy a daily cup or two of Soothe Your Tummy herbal tea blend to supplement your varied balanced diet For the perfect cup brew one Soothe Your Tummy tea bag for 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water This Soothe Your Tummy carton contains 15 tea blend tea bags