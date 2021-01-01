Soothe 7-Person 70-Jet Hot Tub

At Ohana Spas, we believe in nurturing, protecting, and enjoying happiness and health with our families. Our Soothing Collection of spas makes your days better by renewing your mind, body, and energy. It’s logical that warm water, buoyancy, and massage are used for many therapy, health & beauty regimens. Introducing The Soothe Spa...Hello Logic. Meet Luxury. This well-appointed spa is designed to transform the way you feel and live every day. The Soothe Spa has seating for up to 7 people with contoured open seating for added comfort. Be transformed by our 70 streaming hydro jets with 30 fully adjustable stainless steel jets while they target the areas where you want it the most. Our careful design delivers the optimal and most effective water pressure through every jet leaving you revitalized. Our energy-efficient 6 BHP 2-speed pump and 240V/40A assures powerful jet output for optimal hydromassage pressure. True Heat 4kW stainless steel heater consistently maintains your ideal water temperature with the help of Smart-Temp: 3 programmable energy modes to optimize energy savings. You control your spa experience, your way. The multi-colored LED underwater light provides an added ambiance and safety. While you enjoy your warm water therapy, your beverages will be chilling in the built-in ice bucket with Duo-Serve Lid & Tray. Use the lid as a beverage holder or attach it to the cabinet’s side as a tray! Our Super Shell and Cabinet are made of the most versatile, environmentally friendly, and durable plastics—It’s the VIP of plastics. Lightweight and super strong, it is impact, weather, and mold resistant producing a lighter weight spa that is virtually indestructible. CleanLife Filtration System and factory-installed ozone makes maintaining your spa easy. The Ozone delivers natural water purification, keeping your spa water cleaner and reducing the need for harsh chemicals. The tapered insulated and locking spa cover also helps keep spa water free of debris, increases safety and efficiency. These higher-end performance features are not commonly found, for this price, making it an extraordinary value. Get ready to make the Soothe Spa an essential part of your Ohana life!