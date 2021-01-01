From dynatomy
Sony Wireless Headphones for TV Watching WHRF400R with Transmitter Dock TMRRF400 6ft 35mm Stereo + RCA Plug YAdapter for TV
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. ALL-IN-ONE AUDIO HEADPHONE SET Bundle Pack Includes HD Wireless Headset, Transmitter/Charging Dock & BONUS Y-Adapter w/3.5mm Stereo & 2 RCA Plugs EASY WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Radio Frequency Headphones Let You Move Freely Up to 150 Ft Through Walls & Ceiling; Battery Life Up to 20 Hours Per Charge SENSATIONAL HD PERFORMANCE Sony Technology Produces High Fidelity Sound & Booming Bass w/ Noise Reduction, Voice Mode, Volume Control & Auto Tune OPTIMIZED FOR CINEMA Durable, Powerful 40mm Drivers Render Clear, Warm, Detailed Sound, Dynamic Music & Crisp Dialogue for All Your Hi-Fi Entertainment EXTREME COMFORT DESIGN Soft, Adjustable Over Ear Pads Provide a Secure Yet Lightweight Fit for Watching Movies, Binging TV, Playing Videogames & Beyond