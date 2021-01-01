Sony WH-CH700N Bluetooth Wireless Headphones + TIDAL Premium 4-Month FREE Trial

TIDAL Premium Offer Details:Unlimited music streaming. Always ad-freeListen to all your favorite artists60+ million tracks250,000+ HD videos, original series, and livestreamsListen offline and on all your devicesHand-picked editorial playlistsAccess to live events, pre-sales, and ticket giveawaysRedemption: Your TIDAL offer will be emailed to you within 24 hours after your bundle purchase. Upon activation, you will gain access to the complete TIDAL Premium experience. Once your 4-month free trial has elapsed, on the 5th month you will be billed by TIDAL at the special rate of $7.99/month (a $2 discount!). Offer valid for new TIDAL members only.Customer Service: Issue redeeming your offer? Contact TIDAL customer service at support.tidal.com. For all other issues, including if did not receive your activation link, please contact Walmart customer service at: help@cs.walmart.com or call 1-800-966-6546.