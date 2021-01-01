From avanity
Avanity SONOMA-M24 Sonoma 24" Framed Wall Mounted Beveled Edge Mirror Metal Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
Avanity SONOMA-M24 Sonoma 24" Framed Wall Mounted Beveled Edge Mirror Product Features: Frame constructed of aluminum ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under 1 Year Limited WarrantyHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useSonoma Collection brings inspired design and intelligent functionality to the modern bathroomDesigned to hang verticallyPlain edge mirrorProduct Specifications: Width: 23-1/2"Projection (Depth): 1-1/2"Height: 31-1/2"Installation Type: Wall MountedMirror Front: PlainMirror Shape: RectangularAll hardware required for installation is included Bathroom Mirror Metal