Home Decorators Collection Sonoma 60 in. W x 22 in. D Double Bath Vanity in White with Carrara Marble Top with White Sinks

Enhance your bathroom decor with the refined designed of this Sonoma 60 in. W x 22 in. D double bathroom vanity. This waterfall-type vanity features a chrome-finished draw, producing an understated, finished look. The authentic marble vanity top contains swirling or veining that accentuates the beauty of the natural stone. Designed with slightly tapered legs and recessed panels, this modern vanity includes a white ceramic sink and backsplash. It has three soft-close drawers and two soft-close doors; each door features an adjustable shelf. This fully-assembled bathroom vanity is pre-drilled for 8-in. widespread faucets, and the faucets are sold separately. It is crafted from solid wood, plywood and engineered wood for durability.