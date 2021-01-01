SONO Vanity Mirror by Blomus - Color: Black (66280)

The Sono Vanity Mirror from Blomus is a portably built design framing ones features with clean rounded edges. A silicone, composite, and ceramic base anchor the design; its matte surface and soft features combine to give off a modern personality. Circularly shaped, its 5x magnifying mirror can be taken off the base to accommodate ones multi-tasking lifestyle. Blomus is a 5th generation family owned business that first opened its doors in 1921. Based in Germany, they expanded into the contemporary home accessories market in 2001.An understated European design approach combined with solid German craftsmanship forms the basis of the durable stainless steel bath accessory collection. Using the Bauhaus principle of simple, reproducible design, the Blomus bath collection includes sophisticated accents like the Muro mirror, with its brushed stainless steel finish to high-on-function daily use items like the Nexio tissue box that dispenses cotton swabs, pads and tissues. Using predominately stainless steel, Blomus bathroom accessories include wall mounted and free-standing towel stands, soap dispensers, toilet paper holders and more. Embracing the fact that sometimes the most ingenious solution is the simplest one, the Blomus group continues to manufacture clearly structured bath and spa merchandise - confident that the value they bring to everyday living will outlast many of the trendy bath products in today's marketplace. Shape: Round. Color: Black.