Blomus - Sono Soap Dish - Microchip

When it comes to your bathroom, all you need is simply great design. Crafted from ceramic, this sleek and stylish Sono soap dish boasts an elegant soft touch surface with a glazed interior that's easy to clean. Pair it with the rest of the collection to complete the look. Key features: * Material: ceramic * Dimensions: W10xL13xH1.8cm * Light gray color * Soft-touch surface * Glazed interior that's easy to clean * More bathroom accessories available from Blomus