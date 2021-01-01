From sonnet technologies

sonnet fusion flex j3i fr 2019 mac pro mounting for sata drives

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add Up to 36TB of StorageMounts up to three cost-effective SATA drives (sold separately) inside. You get to choose the drives that suit your needs. Mounts Up to Three SATA DrivesCustom bracket and cables support one 2.5-inch SATA SSD plus two 3.5-inch SATA drives, or three 2.5-inch SATA SSDs Rugged Construction, Sleek Design Constructed out of heavy-gauge aluminum, designed to make maximum use of the space and connections inside the Mac Pro. Item package quantity: 1.0

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com