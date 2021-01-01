Sonim XP3 Case Fitted Leather Case with Rotating Metal Belt Clip Builtin Screen Keypad Protection for Sonim XP3 Flip Phone ATT FirstNet Sprint.

Best Quality Guranteed. This Genuine Leather Fitted Case is designed and engineered to be compatible with the Sonim XP3 Flip Phone (AT & T FirstNet Sprint XP3800). Two-piece design with snap closure for secure fit. Premium leather bonded with polymers for dirt resistance and durability. User-friendly and comfortable design allows access to buttons and ports including charging port. Built-in plastic covers protect handset screen and keypad. The 180-degree cowhide leather-wrapped belt clip allows for comfortable positioning, easy access and secure attachment to a belt, purse strap or backpack. Durable, reliable and lightweight, built to withstand everyday use. Order today and find out why Accessories are trusted by Police / Fire / EMS agencies and professionals nationwide! As part of the worry-free promise, you're backed by our one-year satisfaction guarantee (when purchased from a Authorized Dealer).