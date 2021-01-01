From marco group inc.
Sonik 60 Degree Curve Ottoman - Kids Soft Seating
Our soft seating assortment provides additional seating options for corridors, common areas, or media centers. Perfect for utilizing within large furniture groupings as a place to set personal items or spread out items for a project. Establish color schemes with pops of color to add a visual accent nearly anywhere. Constructed with a wood base, foam padding and highly durable vinyl upholstery. Seating comes with standard foot glides. Casters available as additional option. Available in either 16” or 18” seat heights. Ottoman Upholstery Color: Sprite, Size: 16" H x 53.2" W x 24" D