Join us in the fun as you coast through our Sonesta Collection. Hand-hooked in China of 100% polyester, these rugs will add pizzazz to any room throughout your home. Some are fun, some are flirty…whichever design you pick, you’re sure to bring style to your floors! Sonesta 2036 Ivory Seashore 7'6\" x 9'6\". Hand-Hooked of Polyester with Cotton Backing. Made in China. Vacuum regularly and spot clean stains. Professional cleaning recommended periodically. KAS Rugs -Soneta 8 x 10 Ivory Indoor Floral/Botanical Coastal Area Rug Polyester in Off-White | SOE203676X96