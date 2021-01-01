Sonata I by Lanie Loreth - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

The vivid colors in this painting will add energy to your space. Pairs well with sister piece "Sonata II". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. Lanie Loreth has always had a passion for the fine arts and has been drawing and painting since her childhood. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Arizona State University and enjoyed a career as a graphic and environmental designer for more than a decade. Her artistic style shows a strong influence from her many years spent in graphic design. It transcends from abstract to realism. Her strong understanding of color, composition and form is evident in her work. She enjoys working with mixed media and often combines handmade paper, natural leaves, flowers and grasses in many of her pieces. The medium she uses depends on the “story” she is telling in her painting or collage. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us; sourced from around the globe and proudly Made in America.