Inspired Home Sonara Navy Vanity Stools Upholstered Velvet 20 in. L x 20 in. W x 24 in. H, Blue

This vanity stool has modern and versatile practicality. It features a captivating cage-like metal base, a subtle curved backrest and elegant upholstered seat available in various modern colors. Our beautiful piece can blend with any decor and is particularly complementary to any interior design. This luxurious vanity chair is the perfect use-it-everywhere piece, it will create a glamorous, eye-catching look and could be used in your bedroom, makeup room, entryway or bathroom. Color: Navy.