Sonar Chair by Bernhardt Design - Color: White - Finish: White - (1127_860)

Reminiscent of old school house chairs, the Sonar Chair brings a modern touch to this design classic. Constructed of molded wood in either maple or Zebrano, and available in your choice of finish. Supported by a polished chrome base. For some extra comfort look no further than Sonar's sibling, the Sonar Chair, Upholstered. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: White. Finish: Zebrano: 860