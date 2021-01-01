From craftmade
Craftmade SON52-70 Sonnet 52 70" 3 Blade LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Flat Black Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans
Craftmade SON52-70 Sonnet 52 70" 3 Blade LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control FeaturesConstructed from silicon steelComes with a frosted glass shadeFan is controllable by a Remote Control (included)Can be installed on sloped ceilingsAble to be mounted on low ceilings(1) 6" downrod includedIntegrated dimmable 14 watt LED lightingUses an energy efficient reversible 16 watt DC motorCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for parts, lifetime for motorDimensionsBlade Span: 70"Height: 16-3/4"Width: 70"Product Weight: 32.562 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-3/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 6CFM high: 5887.2, low: 3125.33 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 141, low: 54Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 16 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 1300Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 83.7 CRIWattage: 14 wattsDimmable: Yes Comes with a frosted glass shade Indoor Ceiling Fans Flat Black