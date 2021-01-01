From craftmade
Craftmade SON52-60 Sonnet 52 60" 3 Blade LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Flat Black Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans
Craftmade SON52-60 Sonnet 52 60" 3 Blade LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Features Constructed from silicon steel Comes with a frosted glass shade Fan is controllable by a Remote Control (included) Can be installed on sloped ceilings Capable of being mounted on low ceilings (1) 6" downrod included Integrated dimmable 14 watt LED lighting Uses an energy efficient reversible 16 watt DC motor CUL rated for dry locations Covered under a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for parts, lifetime for motor Dimensions Blade Span: 60" Height: 16-3/4" Width: 60" Product Weight: 32.562 lbs Wire Length: 80" Canopy Height: 2-3/16" Canopy Width: 5-1/8" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Motor Specifications Speeds: 6 CFM high: 5887.2, low: 2171.8 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 177, low: 54 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 16 watts Light Kit Specifications Lumens: 1300 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 83.7 CRI Wattage: 14 watts Dimmable: Yes Comes with a frosted glass shade Indoor Ceiling Fans Flat Black