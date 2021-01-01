From recollections
Something Amazing Spiral Planner by Recollections™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Something Amazing Spiral Planner by Recollections™ at Michaels. This 12-month spiral planner will help you manage your daily, weekly and monthly goals. This 12-month spiral planner will help you manage your daily, weekly and monthly goals. You can personalize it with the stickers provided with it. Details: Blue 5.12" x 7.13" (13cm x 18.1cm) cover size July 2021 - June 2022 (12 month) Horizontal layout Includes 190 pages, weekly and monthly calendar pages, divider pages, 95 stickers Spiral bound | Something Amazing Spiral Planner by Recollections™ | Michaels®