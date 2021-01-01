From armen living
Somerset Grey Velvet Mid Century Modern Right Sectional Sofa
The Armen Living Somerset Velvet Mid Century Modern Right Sectional Sofa adds a touch of luxury to any home. Designed for elegant, comfortable living, this contemporary tufted sectional is a classic. Its generous proportions are upholstered in sumptuous velvet with luxurious tufted detail. The gold-finished caps on its tapered wooden legs add fun retro flair. The Armen Living Somerset Velvet Mid Century Modern Collection features a club chair, loveseat, and sofa. This Velvet sofa is available in your choice of Taupe or Grey velvet upholstery.