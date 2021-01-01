From armen living

Somerset Grey Velvet Mid Century Modern Right Sectional Sofa

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Armen Living Somerset Velvet Mid Century Modern Right Sectional Sofa adds a touch of luxury to any home. Designed for elegant, comfortable living, this contemporary tufted sectional is a classic. Its generous proportions are upholstered in sumptuous velvet with luxurious tufted detail. The gold-finished caps on its tapered wooden legs add fun retro flair. The Armen Living Somerset Velvet Mid Century Modern Collection features a club chair, loveseat, and sofa. This Velvet sofa is available in your choice of Taupe or Grey velvet upholstery.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com