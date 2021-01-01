Bush Furniture Somerset Transitional 71.06 in L-Shape Metal Portable Corner Desk with Storage, Storm Gray/White

Make a professional statement while maximizing the potential of your home office with the Bush Furniture Somerset 72W L Shaped Desk. This expansive workspace offers plenty of room to spread out and complete large projects. Create your remote work headquarters with space for a computer, phone, printer and more with wire management to keep cords and cables secure and out of sight. A convenient pull-out shelf provides a perfect place to keep a keyboard or laptop. The stylish and functional corner desk design includes a vertical storage cabinet with an adjustable shelf to store items of various sizes. Place pens, paper and more office utensils in the box drawer, and enjoy a file drawer gliding on smooth ball bearing slides for an easy reach to letter-sized documents. The keyboard tray and pedestals mount on either side of the L Shaped Desk for a customizable home office design. Transitional styling includes your choice of attractive finishes with tapered leg accents and contemporary metal hardware for an alluring appearance to match your current decor. This L Desk with Storage is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture. Add the coordinating 72W Hutch (sold separately) for additional storage and display capacity and see the full Somerset Collection for items available to complete your workspace.