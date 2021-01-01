The Somerset Deluxe Picnic Basket is a handwoven wicker willow basket masterpiece featuring genuine leatherette straps, plush corduroy interior, and double-lid opening. Inside, you’ll find a complete picnic set for two including 2 porcelain plates, hand-blown wine glasses, stainless steel silverware set, napkins, one stainless steel cheese knife with wooden handle, hardwood cutting board, waiter-style corkscrew, salt and pepper shakers, one insulated wine bag, one insulated, zipper-top soft cooler, two plastic food storage containers, and an acrylic fleece picnic blanket. This romantic picnic basket will delight your favorite couple or your own special sweetheart as the perfect present for birthdays, anniversaries, and even weddings. COMPLETE PICNIC SET The Somerset Deluxe Picnic Basket by Picnic Time is an English style wicker picnic basket with deluxe service for two and multiple thoughtful extras FINE DINING FOR 2 Deluxe service for two includes porcelain plates, wine glasses, stainless steel utensils, and 2 food containers with lids, all secured in plush corduroy interior with elegant leather straps PICNIC SET ACCESSORIES This complete romantic picnic set includes cutting knife, cheese board, cheese knife, waiter's corkscrew, S&P shakers, insulated cooler bag, wine bag, and fleece blanket ROMANTIC GIFT BASKET This large double lidded picnic basket measures a full 19 by 13 by 12 inches and makes a wonderful couple’s wedding present or anniversary gift for the discerning picnicker BUILT TO LAST Lifetime Guarantee Product quality backed by the Picnic Time Family of Brands, a family-owned business in California | Picnic Time Family of Brands Somerset Picnic Basket in Sage Green