Somerset Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (3407KZ)

The Somerset Pendant Light from Hinkley Lighting is chic and elegant, embodying quiet and precise sophistication with its subtly blended modernity and vintage appeal. Featuring etched opal glass to diffuse and create ambient light while gracefully floating inside a streamlined steel yoke and ring as well as understated metal knobs that add an authentic aesthetic. This streamlined product comes with multiple downrods that allow it to hang at the ideal height, no matter how tall the ceiling. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Buckeye Bronze