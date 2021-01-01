Somerset Modern 72W L Desk with 1 Storage Drawer/1 File Drawer in Fresh Walnut

An expansive work surface and built-in storage make the Bush Furniture Somerset 72W Office Desk with Drawers a perfect choice for your home office. The spacious desktop offers plenty of room to spread out with a computer and paperwork and includes a convenient wire management grommet to keep cords and cables secure and out of sight. The Desk's file drawer opens on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for easy access to legal and letter size documents while a box drawer keeps the office supplies and utensils you need close by. Drawers can be mounted to either side for a custom configuration, and a fully finished back side allows the Desk to look great no matter where it's positioned in the room. Somerset's transitional styling includes your choice of several attractive finish options with tapered leg accents and contemporary metal hardware for an appealing look that works with virtually any decor. The computer desk can also be used with the coordinating Somerset 42W 3 Position Sit to Stand Return (sold separately) to create an ergonomic height adjustable workspace. The 72W Office Desk with Drawers is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture. See the full collection for products to expand your home or small office with sophisticated style.