Bush Furniture Somerset 72"W L-Shaped Desk with Hutch, Platinum Gray (SET001PG)

The transitional Bush Furniture Somerset 72"W L-shaped desk with hutch offers a stylish and practical workspace solution for the home or small office. Maximize the potential of your home office with this L-shaped desk with hutch. Create your remote work headquarters with space for a computer, phone, printer, and more. A convenient pull-out tray provides a perfect place to keep a keyboard or laptop, while a storage cabinet and box drawer offer plenty of space for supplies. A file drawer with smooth ball bearing slides allows for easy access to letter-size documents. Wire management grommets help keep cords and cables in order. The hutch features open storage with large compartments for books or decorations, two shelves to hold work in progress, and two frosted glass doors that provide concealed storage. This home office furniture set is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 6-year manufacturer warranty. American-made with US and imported parts..File drawer accommodates letter-size documents while box drawer stores office supplies and utensils.Assembly required.6-year manufacturer limited warranty.American-made with US and imported parts.Bundle includes: 71"W L-shaped desk with storage, 71"W desk hutch.Laminated over composite wood in a platinum gray finish.Vertical storage cabinet has an adjustable shelf for storing items of various sizes.L-shaped desk features transitional styling and includes tapered leg accents, an elegant finish, and contemporary metal hardware.Three shelves hold peripherals and office supplies.L-shaped desk surface with wire management grommets provides plenty of room for a computer, phone, printer, and more.Two drawers for additional storage.Desk includes a pull-out keyboard/laptop tray.Hutch has open compartments with two shelves and closed storage areas with glass doors.Meets or exceeds ANSI/SOHO standard.Assembled Dimensions: 65"H x 72"W x 71"D