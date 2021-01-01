Bush Furniture Somerset 35"-41" Adjustable Desk with Hutch, White (SET015WH)

The Bush Furniture Somerset 72"W three-position sit to stand L-shaped desk with hutch offers a perfect solution for those seeking for a stylish and functional ergonomic workspace. The built-in mechanical Lift-n-Lock system allows the desktop to lock into place at standing heights of 35", 38", and 41" and easily return to a seated position. This office desk includes a file drawer that opens on full-extension ball bearing slides for easy access to legal- and letter-size documents and a box drawer for supplies and utensils. The hutch attaches to the desktop and adds two frosted glass doors for concealed storage in addition to open cubby spaces with two shelves. Fixed surfaces are tested to meet ANSI/SOHO standards for safety and performance while the mechanical lift is rigorously tested to Bush Furniture quality standards..Laminated over engineered wood in a white finish.Hutch has open compartments with shelves for books, binders, decorations, and more.Lift-n-Lock desktop can be set at three standing height positions: 35", 38", or 41"; easily returns to seated height.Assembly required.6-year manufacturer limited warranty.American-made with US and imported parts.Assembled Dimensions: 65"H x 72"W x 72"D.Sit to stand return attaches to either side of the 72"W office desk to form an L-shaped configuration.Meets or exceeds ANSI/SOHO standards.Height-adjustable desk with hutch offers a large work surface for big projects.Lift-n-Lock desktop meets Bush Furniture Mechanical Lift System standards.Hutch attaches to the desktop and features two frosted glass doors for concealed storage.Capacity: 200 lbs..File drawer opens on full-extension ball bearing slides and accepts legal- and letter-size documents, while box drawer provides storage for office supplies and utensils.Bundle includes: 71"W office desk with drawers, 42"W sit to stand return, 71"W hutch