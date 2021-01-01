Make the best use of your workspace with the stylish and practical Bush Furniture Somerset 60W Office Desk. An ideal choice for your home office, the extended surface provides plenty of room for you to spread out with your computer, paperwork and more while wire management slots keep cords and cables in order. Stay organized with two box drawers to house miscellaneous office supplies and file drawers with smooth ball bearing slides for storing letter-sized documents. Transitional styling includes your choice of stylish Hansen Cherry, Mocha Cherry, Maple Cross and Ash Gray finishes with tapered leg accents and contemporary metal hardware for an alluring appearance to match your current decor. This quality furniture is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 6 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. See the full Somerset Collection for coordinating items to complete your personal workspace with sophisticated furnishings that are built to last. American made with U.S. and imported parts. Bush Furniture Somerset 59.29-in Gray Computer Desk with Chair | WC81628K