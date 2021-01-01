Trademark Fine Art 'Some Like It Hot Cat' Canvas Art by Jan Panico

Artist: Jan PanicoSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a white cat laying in front of a black fan.Artist and cat fancier, Jan Panico, gives the term ‘cat lady’ a whole new meaning. She found what would become both passion and life’s work as a young child. According to Jan, the path leading up to her career was paved early on. “The first childhood remembrance I have is of my first set of finger paints. I was hooked and have been involved in artistic endeavors ever since.” she says. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.