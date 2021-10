Meet the bold look of a vintage area rug.This floor covering will perfectly compliment any vintage or traditional decor. Machine-made in Turkey of soft synthetic fibers and durable for years to come. Guaranteed to withstand everday wear-and-tear, this rug makes the perfect addition for any setting. Choose from a full range of vibrant colors and sizes to find your perfect fit. Make the most of your time at home with our pet-friendly and easy to clean area rugs.