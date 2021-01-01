Kaleen Solomon Elijah Brown 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug

Fun and comfortable, the Kaleen 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug is the perfect finishing touch to your home. This rug features a transitional style, excellent as a versatile finishing touch piece to your living space for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. It has a floral motif, adding an elegant touch to your room. It comes in a brown shade, bringing a natural and neutral touch to your decor. This rectangular rug has a 100% wool design, which will insulate heat and keep your house warm during winter months. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated.