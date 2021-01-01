Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Satin Gold

High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in satin gold Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity With up to 40 hours of battery life, Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone Compatible with iOS and Android devices With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use Sleek, streamlined design thats durable and foldable to go everywhere you do Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls The award-winning sound and design youve come to love from, with premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics that maximize clarity, breadth, and balance What's in the box: Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card