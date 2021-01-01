Grandeur SOLLYO_SP_ESET_238 Soleil Solid Brass Rose Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt and Knobset Combo Pack with Lyon Black Crystal Knob and 2-3/8" Backset Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the locking mechanism. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security.Features:Hand forged from solid brass and genuine lead crystalHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prepared doorsIncludes a 2-3/8" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not fulfill criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Edge Bore: 1"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightTrim Height: 2-11/16"Trim Width: 2-11/16"Handle Height: 2-1/8"Handle Width: 2-1/8"Handle Projection: 2-5/16"Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CLatch Faceplate: Square CornerLocking Mechanism: ThumbturnMaterial: Brass, Crystal Single Cylinder Lifetime Brass