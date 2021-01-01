Jaipur Living Solids/Handloom Rose Dust 2 ft. x 3 ft. Solid Area Rug

This Jaipur Rugs 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug will be a great welcoming touch to your home. This loomed rug has stain-resistant fabrics and features fade-resistant materials. It is designed with pink elements, adding a fun and cheerful pop of color to any decor. With a gradient print, this rectangular rug has an ombre motif that seamlessly transitions from one hue to the next. It has a 100% viscose construction, providing style and underfoot comfort to any house. Color: Rose Dust.