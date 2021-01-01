Solid Wood Sled Nesting Tables

This set of 3 colorful reclaimed teak nesting tables is a timeless accessory for your home. The tables can be used as side tables, coffee tables, lamp/plant stands, etc. Being stackable, these tables save a lot of space when not in use, or can be decoratively arranged. This exotic set of 3 nesting tables is made of reclaimed wood, which means that every piece of furniture is unique and slightly different from the next. Reclaimed wood is solid, stable, durable, and beautiful. The set is partly handmade, and the craftsmanship adds to the unique style of the tables. Great care is taken at every step of the production process, be it recombining, polishing, and painting. The colorful table set will make a great addition to your home! Important note: Colors vary from piece to piece, making each of our table sets unique; the delivery is random.