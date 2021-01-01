Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Wood Modern Caramel King Spindle Bed

This mid-century modern bed frame is sending you goodnight wishes as you drift away in your boho bedroom. The vertical spindles of the headboard point your dreams into the clouds. The tapered legs inspire dreams of nostalgic dances and nights spent at the soda shop. Spend your nights sleeping soundly on the sturdy solid wood frame. And this affordable bedframe does not require a box spring underneath your mattress because of the reliable wood slats. Color: Caramel.