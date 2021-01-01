Solid Wood Full Platform Bed, Full Platform Bed Frame With Headboard And Footboard

Constructed of solid pine wood and MDF, this full size platform bed can withstand the test of time and serve your family for many years. With elegant appearance and sturdy frame, this bed can provides superior experience. It comes with modern and simple appearance which can fit in any home decor. Six legs are available to support the bed. The bed is 10.5” off the floor, so there’s spacious underneath space, you can use it for storage if you want. Color: White, Size: Full/Double