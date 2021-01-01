GZMR Gray Solid Wood Full over Full Bunk Bed with Trundle

This bunk bed anchors your little one's bedroom in simple, thoughtful style with this full over full bunk bed with trundle. Crafted of solid wood, this bunk bed strikes a classic silhouette with planked panel headboards and footboards, while the top bunk includes a matching guard rail. This bed can actually allow 3 children to share together. It includes a system of wood slats to prop up your preferred mattresses without the help of a box spring. Color: Gray.