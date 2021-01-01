Solid Wood Decorative Stool

Chamcha wood is a fast-growing acacia tree that is prized for its richly figured grain and distinct sap line. It is characteristic for these trees to grow crooked and with low and heavy branching. This allows for some of the most interesting and organic forms, which we cherish at Phillips Collection. The Chamcha Wood Flower Stool is carved in an organic form and accented with butterfly hinges to add details and prevent natural cracks from growing. This piece is crafted from natural solid wood. The color and character of wood grain may vary, adding a unique character to your piece.