Gracie Oaks Solid Wood Console Table With 3-tier Open Storage, Entryway Table (white Wash)

Features:[MULTIFUNCTINAL USE]: This chic sofa table with open shelf is a versatile accent that works anywhere in homes-from the entryway wall to the back of a living room sofa, to the empty spaces in office. Great ideal as a console table, hallway table, entry table, entryway shelf or even works as a TV stand.[STURDY and DURABLE]: Made of solid pine legs and thick MDF board guarantees sturdiness and stability. The total weight capacity of this sofa table is more than 500 LBS. Both desktop and bottom of this console table bearing 133 LBS, while the middle layer board bearing 88 LBS.[SIMPLE & CHIC STYLE]: Open and X legs design meets simple and chic style in this elegant console table. Finely distressed for a reclaimed aesthetic, this console table is crafted of MDF with veneer malaleuca, and the pine legs and frame presents a unified aesthetic feeling.[SUPER EASY TO ASSEMBLE]: This console table is designed to ensure that anybody can put it together with ease. Following our clear Assembly Instruction, it just need 20 minutes to assemble this simple and chic table. All hardware and assembly instruction are provided.5. [CLEANNESS and COLOR]: The open design console table allows user clean it effortlessly, and offer large storage space.Top Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Pine wood legs and frame & MDF panelTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: PineTop Glass Type: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Pine wood legs and frame & MDF panelBase Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: PineGlass Component: NoDrawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 3Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: Light GrayBase Color: Light GrayGloss Finish: NoTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: Floor ShelfWeight Capacity: 133Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: Cable Management: NoNested Table: NoScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Designer: ANVAVADesigner Type: FactoryMain Wood Joinery Method: Mortise and TenonKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed