Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Give yourself a well-deserved break to kick back and enjoy the day in a Hershy Way Adirondack chair. This beautiful Adirondack chair will quickly become your outdoor favorite seeing you through the season comfortably. The chair has a contoured back and seat to give you the comfort you appreciate. All fasteners are stainless steel which ensures no rust and longevity. Made from selected treated yellow pine wood which will weather the elements. This chair is ready to be painted or stained to the color of your choice and would complement your deck, patio, or favorite garden space. Made in the U.S.A. with cypress wood which is a renewable resource.